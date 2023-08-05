Sukhu meets PM, seeks special rehab package

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and urged him to provide special financial assistance to the state for relief and restoration work necessitated due to widespread devastation caused by flashfloods and cloudbursts recently.

Central team assessing losses The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to grant immediate financial assistance for relief and restoration operations to bring back normalcy in the state

The Prime Minister told Sukhu that a Central team was assessing flood damage in the state and financial aid would be released once it submits final report

Sukhu apprised the Prime Minister about heavy losses suffered by the state. “The state has suffered huge losses and many highways, link roads, irrigation schemes and electricity department property have been destroyed,” he said. He updated the Prime Minister about the damage caused to the Larji power project due to flashfloods.

Sukhu requested the Prime Minister to grant immediate financial assistance for relief and restoration operations to bring back normalcy in the state.The Prime Minister said that the Central Government had sent a team to assess flood damage in the state. He added that financial assistance would be released once the team submits its final report. The Prime Minister assured Sukhu of all possible support to the state.

Sukhu also called on BJP national president JP Nadda and discussed with him various issues pertaining to the state. He sought Nadda’s support for the development of the state and the latter assured him of all possible support.

