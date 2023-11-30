Sukhu mourns Chamba former MLA’s demise

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today mourned the demise of former Chamba MLA BK Chauhan, who passed away in New Delhi.

Chauhan (76) was elected MLA from the Chamba Sadar Assembly constituency twice from 2007 to 2012 and 2012 to 2017. He had also served as the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand.

Sukhu said that the people of Chamba would remember Chauhan’s contribution to the development of the Chamba segment.

