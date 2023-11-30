Sukhu mourns Chamba former MLA’s demise

Shimla, November 29
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today mourned the demise of former Chamba MLA BK Chauhan, who passed away in New Delhi.
Chauhan (76) was elected MLA from the Chamba Sadar Assembly constituency twice from 2007 to 2012 and 2012 to 2017. He had also served as the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand.
Sukhu said that the people of Chamba would remember Chauhan’s contribution to the development of the Chamba segment.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Republic...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next