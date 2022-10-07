Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: No financial package for Himachal from PM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

Congress MLA and chairman of the Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had again disappointed the people of Himachal by not giving any financial package or relief to the hill state.

Sukhu said the Chief Minister must tell people if the PM had made any big announcement for Himachal. “The PM, during his visits to Himachal, has neither announced any financial package and special relief, nor waived any loans of the state he calls his second home,” he said.

The debt burden had crossed Rs 65,000 crore and with limited sources of revenue generation, the PM should have announced a special package.

The Congress leader said there was no progress on the construction of the 69 national highways announced earlier and the Modi regime had failed to enhance import duty on apple to provide protection to Himachali fruit from the foreign varieties.

He said the BJP regime, both at the Centre and in Himachal, had miserably failed to curb rising unemployed with the number of jobless youth touching 14 lakh. “On the contrary, during the BJP regime in the state, several papers, including the one for police constables, was leaked and sold, resulting in anger and frustration among the candidates,” he said.

Sukhu said the BJP in its Vision Document had said that it would curb price rise but it has completely failed to do so. “The cost of LPG cylinders has crossed Rs 1,100, the cost of cow feed has gone up from Rs 35 to Rs 70, mustard oil from Rs 70 to Rs 220 and pulses from Rs 70 to Rs 150 making the life of the common man miserable,” he said.

Sukhu alleged that there was corruption while the BJP was busy using money from government exchequer to hold rallies with an eye on the elections. “The former state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal had to resign from his post due to corruption allegations, so how can the party say there is no corruption,” said Sukhu.

