Sukhu opens, lays stone of Rs 77-cr projects in Shahpur

Dharamsala, October 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 77 crore during his one-day tour to Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district today.

He laid the foundation stone of Rs 56.56 crore sewage treatment plant and augmentation of drinking water scheme for Shahpur. He also laid the foundation stone of water treatment plant for various water supply schemes to be brought up at a cost of Rs 13.71 crore in Shahpur area to improve the quality of water.

The CM also laid the foundation stone worth Rs 5 crore for replacement of old pumping machinery of various lift drinking water schemes. He performed the foundation stone ceremony of Farmer Facilitation Centre building at Shahpur under Crop Diversification Promotion Project-2 to be brought up at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and inaugurated the additional building of Shahpur Rest House to be built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Sukhu said that the work on various projects was going on to develop Kangra district as tourism capital of the state. The work on the Zoological Park to be set up in Bankhandi in Dehra area of the district at a cost of Rs 400 crore was in progress. Adventure water sports and related activities would be started to promote tourism in the Pong Dam area. Efforts were being made to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state in the next four years and one of the most prosperous states of the country in the next 10 years.

The Chief Minister said that former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar was a visionary leader. He lauded the efforts of the present state government for tackling the natural disaster effectively. The state government had sent the estimate of loss of Rs 12,000 crore to the Central government but no special package had been provided to the state till date. BJP leaders had not raised their voice for seeking grant from the Central government for relief and rehabilitation works and were merely making hue and cry for the sake of the political gains.

Sukhu presented cheques of assistance for skill development, higher education and house construction to nine orphaned children of Kangra district under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana in Shahpur area.

Earlier, Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for providing 10 development schemes worth about Rs 77 crore in Shahpur Assembly constituency.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, chairman, State Tourism Corporation RS Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal, MLAs Sanjay Ratan, Malendra Rajan and Sudhir Sharma and chairman, Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Kuldeep Pathania were among others present on the occasion.

