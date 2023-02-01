Sukhu orders release of funds for martyr's statue

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 31

Taking cognisance of the news report “Promised in 2017, CRPF braveheart’s statue yet to come up”, published in today’s edition of The Tribune, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the immediate release of funds for the installation of martyr Sanjay Kumar’s statue at his native village (Nagri).

The CM directed the Languages and Cultural Department to release the funds to the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, so that the martyr’s statue could be installed at the earliest. The Chief Minister said it was a very sensitive issue and the government must respect the sentiments of the martyr’s family.

In future, he said, he would personally monitor the projects named in martyrs’ memory to check such lapses. There should not be any shortage of funds for such projects, he added.

Martyr’s wife Reema Sharma has thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning funds for the statue.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (CRPF) Sanjay Kumar of Nagri village here died in a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in April 2017. At the time of his cremation, the state government announced to install his statue at Lahala Chowk, Nagri.