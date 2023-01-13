Sukhvinder Sukhu pitches for dedicated bureau to attract investment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions to officials concerned to set up a dedicated investment and facilitation bureau in the state.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Department of Industries here today, said that a dedicated facilitation bureau would help in providing all clearances and approvals in a time-bound manner, thereby enhancing the pace of investment in the state.

He said, “The bureau will play a pivotal role in making the state the most preferred investment destination for investors. It will provide a one-stop solution to attract investment in various sectors such as industries, tourism, food processing, Ayurveda, IT, information technology enabled services (ITeS), power, health and education.”

The Chief Minister directed Industries Department officials to prepare a document with all requisite policies and rules for the bureau. Directions were also given for expediting the process to appoint a transaction adviser for the selection of a strategic investor for the bulk drug park project.

Principal Secretary, Industries, RD Nazeem shared the broad contours of the proposed investment promotion and facilitation bureau, which would have powers for granting approvals and clearances for projects with a capacity of more than Rs 10 crore. He said that experts from line departments would be brought on deputation to the bureau for granting requisite approvals in a time-bound manner.

Nazeem apprised the Chief Minister of the urgent need for a strategic investor for the development, operation and maintenance of the bulk drug park proposed in Una.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Bharat Kheda attended the meeting.

