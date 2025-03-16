Sukhu promises stringent action against attackers

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today visited IGMC, Shimla, to enquire about the well-being of former Congress legislator Bumber Thakur, who sustained gunshot injuries on Friday at Bilaspur.

Sukhu assured him that stern action would be taken against those who are responsible for the attack. The CM wished Thakur a speedy recovery. In an informal talk with mediapersons, the CM said that doctors are giving him the best treatment and he is out of danger.

He said the police have been directed to take swift action against the perpetrators. “The police conducted raids overnight, leading to the arrest of some suspects linked to the incident,” he added.

Responding to a question, the CM said that protest is a democratic right of the Opposition, but the Opposition must also cooperate with the government. “The first question is how the drug mafia was allowed to flourish in the state. Due to the earnest efforts of our government, drug cases have dropped by 30 per cent. I have ordered a crackdown on the drug mafia in a recent meeting and the state government will introduce Bills in the ongoing Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha to impose stringent measures against organised crimes and drug networks,” said the CM.

The CM was accompanied by Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania; Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and MLA Harish Janartha.

Earlier, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited IGMC to meet Thakur and said that this incident was very unfortunate. He said that police have initiated investigation and the culprits would soon be put behind bars.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh also expressed concern over the attempted murder of Bumber Thakur and urged the police administration to arrest the attackers immediately. She stated that criminal activities cannot be tolerated at any level in the state.

Pratibha Singh wished for the speedy recovery of Thakur and his security officer. She assured that those involved in the incident would not be spared under any circumstances. She further said that strict action would be taken against those spreading unrest in the state.