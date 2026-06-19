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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu pushes green energy agenda at Himachal Pradesh University

Sukhu pushes green energy agenda at Himachal Pradesh University

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:19 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a new academic block, to be built at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore, at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, to undertake research in the field of green hydrogen while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various projects on the campus.

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He inaugurated a multi-faculty building (phase-III), constructed at a cost of Rs 10.09 crore. The building comprises three academic floors, a computer-cum-CBT lab and parking facilities. He also inaugurated the newly established CBT lab - aimed at enhancing teaching capacity and supporting digital learning initiatives.

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The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a new academic block, to be built at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore. The five-storey structure will include parking, and additional classrooms to accommodate the growing student intake.

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Reviewing various schemes and projects of the university, he said the state government was extending all possible support to strengthen HPU, including an annual grant of Rs 150 crore. "These initiatives will strengthen infrastructure, drive digital transformation and promote academic excellence at the university," he said.

He added that the computer-cum-CBT lab would enable students from Shimla district to take computer-based tests for various examinations at HPU.

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