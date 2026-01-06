Sukhu: Record 980 compassionate appointments made in three years

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government has cleared 980 long-pending compassionate appointment cases, reaffirming its commitment to providing timely social security and dignity to families of deceased government employees.

Advertisement

The appointments, covering Class III posts and Class IV multi-task workers (MTWs), were processed during a special relaxation window from October 1 to December 31, 2025. Describing the move as people-centric, the CM said the initiative was driven by compassion to offer immediate financial relief and restore dignity to families who had waited for years in distress and uncertainty.

Advertisement

Of the 980 cases cleared across 19 departments, 366 appointments were made to Class III posts, while 614 were granted Class IV positions as MTWs. The Jal Shakti Vibhag accounted for the highest number of appointments, with 419 beneficiaries receiving jobs on compassionate grounds.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, Sukhu alleged that eligible families were ignored for years, forcing them into prolonged struggles for social justice. “Our government is committed to correcting these wrongs and ensuring that deserving families receive timely support and dignity,” he said.

Reiterating that the initiative goes beyond routine administration, the CM said the government stands firmly with the common man in moments of grief and hardship and remains dedicated to restoring the self-respect of families of those who served the state.

Advertisement

Department-wise, 175 appointments were made in the Public Works Department, 128 in Education, 75 in Home, 56 in Animal Husbandry, 34 in Health, 23 in Fire Services, 14 in AYUSH and several others across 19 departments. In the Health Department alone, 56 appointments were issued, including 11 Junior Office Assistants and 45 Class IV posts. Additional appointments included five in Horticulture, four in Prisons, six in Rural Development and 14 in the Revenue Department.

419 appointed in Jal Shakti Dept: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here today said that as many as 419 individuals have been appointed on compassionate grounds in the Jal Shakti Vibhag. The Deputy Chief Minister said 100 Class III Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts and 319 Multi-Task Worker positions had been filled, and letters had been issued to Engineer-in-Chief by the Secretary Jal Shakti in this regard.

He said the move would provide immediate relief and long-term security to the families of deceased employees who faced unforeseen hardships after losing their breadwinners. He emphasised that these appointments reflect the state government’s ''humanity-first'' approach, ensuring that the dependents of those who served the state are provided with dignified livelihood opportunities.

Agnihotri noted that this initiative was part of a broader effort by the government to clear the substantial backlog of compassionate cases left unresolved by the previous BJP regime. “Our government is committed to delivering justice to the families who had been waiting for such support for years,” he said.