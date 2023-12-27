Sukhu: Register FIRs against foundation stone vandals

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Taking strong exception to instances of uprooting or breaking of foundation stones and inauguration plaques, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the concerned departments to register FIRs in all such cases. He also directed the officials to restore the plaques wherever such incidents had occurred. The CM said strict action would be taken against all such miscreants.

