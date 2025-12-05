Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday told the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that his government would conduct a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities in the Himcare health scheme.

He was responding to a question jointly asked by BJP MLAs Vinod Kumar and Trilok Jamwal during the question hour.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also intervened and alleged that the government was not serious about implementing this scheme in its true letter and spirit.

However, the CM said that the expenditure made under this scheme in past years was currently being audited by the state's chief accountant general. Apart from this, a detailed investigation into criminal conspiracy, if any, will also be conducted by the government.

Sukhu stated that many private hospitals appeared to have benefited disproportionately from this scheme, due to which its core objective had not been fulfilled.

“Corruption has taken place by tampering with the original spirit of Himcare,” he told the House, adding that despite this, the poor and needy continued to receive treatment under the scheme.

The Chief Minister informed the House that principals and medical superintendents of medical colleges have been authorised to issue Himcare health cards in emergency cases if the patient couldn't avail themselves of this facility previously.

The government has given four months of time every year to make Himcare cards, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive this benefit without any hurdles.