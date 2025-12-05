DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu says probe underway into 'Himcare scam', claims scheme's original purpose was compromised

Sukhu says probe underway into 'Himcare scam', claims scheme's original purpose was compromised

He was responding to a question jointly asked by BJP MLAs Vinod Kumar and Trilok Jamwal during the question hour

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:23 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday told the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that his government would conduct a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities in the Himcare health scheme.

He was responding to a question jointly asked by BJP MLAs Vinod Kumar and Trilok Jamwal during the question hour.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also intervened and alleged that the government was not serious about implementing this scheme in its true letter and spirit.

However, the CM said that the expenditure made under this scheme in past years was currently being audited by the state's chief accountant general. Apart from this, a detailed investigation into criminal conspiracy, if any, will also be conducted by the government.

Sukhu stated that many private hospitals appeared to have benefited disproportionately from this scheme, due to which its core objective had not been fulfilled.

“Corruption has taken place by tampering with the original spirit of Himcare,” he told the House, adding that despite this, the poor and needy continued to receive treatment under the scheme.

The Chief Minister informed the House that principals and medical superintendents of medical colleges have been authorised to issue Himcare health cards in emergency cases if the patient couldn't avail themselves of this facility previously.

The government has given four months of time every year to make Himcare cards, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive this benefit without any hurdles.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

