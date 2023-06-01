Sukhu seeks Rs 1K cr for Mandi airport

Shimla, May 31
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Centre to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the proposed greenfield airport at Mandi.
The CM called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi last evening. He requested for the grant of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 400 crore for greenfield airport in Mandi and expansion of the Kangra airport, respectively, as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
He also requested the Union Minister to review the decision to impose a limit on new loans under externally aided projects, besides expediting the signing of six loan proposals recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs for external funding.
He also urged the Centre to review the decision to reduce the additional borrowing limit of the state equal to the amount of National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution for the current financial year. “Keeping in view the importance of national security, the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail project should be given 100 per cent central funding or a revenue-sharing mechanism explored for the stretch up to Beri,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...