Sukhu seeks panchayat-wise monkey count data, clears border infra projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the wildlife wing to provide panchayat-wise data on monkey population in Himachal Pradesh. He issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the State Board for Wildlife, which approved several proposals for the diversion of forestland for border infrastructure, road widening and other projects.

The board approved the diversion of 1.78 hectares of forestland for the establishment of a border outpost at Muhal Lalung and Dhar Chokula in Spiti subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti district for the 17th Battalion of the ITBP, Reckong Peo. It also cleared the diversion of 1.60 hectares of forestland for the establishment of a forward post at Nithal Thach in Kinnaur district for the ITBP’s 2nd Battalion, based at the Babeli Camp in Kullu.

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Another proposal approved was related to the diversion of forestland in the Rakcham-Chhitkul Wildlife Sanctuary for the development of military infrastructure along the northern border at Nagasti in Sangla tehsil of Kinnaur district.

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The board also approved the diversion of 4.72 hectares of forestland in the Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary for the widening and upgrade of the Bhulah-Shikari Devi road by Seraj division of the Public Works Department in Mandi district. The board also gave approval to the setting up of an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and intermediates manufacturing unit by CMG Biotech Private Limited at plot No. 53 and 54 in the Phase I of the Sansarpur Terrace industrial area in Kangra district.