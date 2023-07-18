Sukhu seeks powers to seize properties of drug peddlers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought a provision in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the confiscation of the properties of drug peddlers and increase in the jail term to life imprisonment for the accused.

Sukhu virtually addressed a regional conference on ‘Drug Smuggling and National Security’ chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. He stressed the need to make drug peddling a cognizable and non-bailable offence regardless of the quantity involved. He also sought a provision for a fine of Rs 5 lakh and the confiscation of properties as well.

He said that the powers to confiscate assets be delegated to the states. He expressed concern at the slow pace of conviction of drug peddlers in 10 cases transferred to the Enforcement Directorate from Himachal. He also asked the Home Minister to enhance the jail term for drug-related offences from five years to life imprisonment.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Government to establish a zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau and a modern hi-tech jail in Kullu district. He also sought the setting up a modern forensic laboratory and a mobile lab in the state to accelerate investigation in drugs-related cases. He demanded liberal financial assistance from the Central Government for operating drug de-addiction centres in the state.

He said that the state government had taken several steps to curb the drug menace. He added that the state Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution against drug abuse and shared statistics indicating an increase in the number of FIRs by 40 per cent, followed by 34 per cent in arrests and 50 per cent in seizure of psychotropic substances. “Himachal Pradesh is among the few states in the country that is employing preventive detention measures to combat the problem effectively and has constituted an advisory board in this regard,” he added.

