Sukhu signals rethink on area development allocations of MLAs

Sukhu signals rethink on area development allocations of MLAs

Opposition questions priority after grants to Mahila Mandals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:34 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the government was reviewing how much of the MLA Area Development (LAD) Fund can be released to legislators in view of the state’s strained finances. He was responding to a query raised by Jogindernagar MLA Prakash during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister pointed out that funds had already been extended to 543 Mahila Mandals from the MLA Area Development Fund, despite a 10 per cent ceiling on such allocations. He suggested that the amount could instead have been utilised for completing pending development works. Sukhu added that two instalments of the MLA LAD Fund had been released to all MLAs before July 5, 2025.

The issue triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition benches. An agitated Rana remarked that if MLAs neither have adequate powers nor access to funds to address public concerns, the very purpose of being an elected representative is undermined. “If I cannot help the people who elected me and who have expectations from their MLA, should I not resign?” he asked.

Sukhu maintained that the 2025-26 Budget remains valid till March 31, 2026, and assured that the government would deliberate on the release of further instalments. He also said the government would consult Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to explore ways to provide both the MLA Area Development Fund and the Discretionary Fund, especially in light of the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

Thakur questioned the government’s priorities, asking why Rs 2 crore could be disbursed to Mahila Mandals while MLA funds remained pending. He urged the immediate release of the remaining two instalments of Rs 1.10 crore, stressing that the Assembly-approved Budget allocations must be honoured.

