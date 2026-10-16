Sukhu stays overnight at Rangrik, announces Rs 2 crore for new girl’s hostel at school

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stayed overnight at Rangrik in the Spiti valley under the state government’s ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme.

The Chief Minister listened to the grievances of people at Manjushri and announced that the sub-centre at Rangrik would be upgraded to a primary health centre (PHC). “Visits to remote villages and overnight stay are aimed at gaining first-hand insight into the challenges faced by local residents and understanding their needs. Schemes are being incorporated into the state budget to address their concerns,” Sukhu said.

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He added that ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ was a flagship programme of the state government, with resolution of public grievances being its top priority. The government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

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The Chief Minister stayed at Sonam Phunsuk’s residence at Rangrik. Local residents accorded him a warm welcome and served him local delicacies. Sukhu conducted a surprise inspection of the girl’s hostel at Government Senior Secondary School, Rangrik, and interacted with students. He announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new girl’s hostel.

He assured the school students that their other concerns would be addressed, including the construction of a boundary wall, deployment of two multi-task workers and a woman warden and the resolution of water shortage at the hostel. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the old-age home at Key, interacted with elderly residents there and enquired about the facilities being provided to them. Local MLA Anuradha Rana was also present on the occasion.

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The Chief Minister’s two-day visit to Kaza in the Spiti valley was aimed at unlocking new development opportunities in this remote tribal region and gain a better understanding of the challenges faced by local residents. It went beyond announcing development projects, bringing together public engagement and a broad vision of improving education and healthcare, strengthening electricity supplies, promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities for local youth.