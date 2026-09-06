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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu to lead anti-chitta walkathon in Una on Sept 7

Sukhu to lead anti-chitta walkathon in Una on Sept 7

Police initiative to bring youth, students and citizens together to strengthen the campaign against drug abuse and promote environmental responsibility

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will lead the fifth ‘Anti-Chitta & Environment Awareness Walkathon’ organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police in Una on September 7, as part of the state’s ongoing campaign against drug abuse and for greater environmental responsibility. Police personnel, students, youth and citizens from Una and adjoining areas are expected to participate in the walkathon, which aims to reinforce the collective resolve to build a drug-free, healthy and environmentally conscious Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police Ashok Tewari said that the campaign would carry a clear message for the younger generation -- ‘Choose Life, Not Chitta’. He added that the fight against drug abuse could not be confined to law-enforcement agencies and required the active involvement of families, educational institutions, communities, civil society organisations and citizens.

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“Drug abuse destroys health, families, education, careers and the future of young people,” Tewari said, adding that the walkathon was aimed at turning public awareness into a broader social commitment to prevent drug abuse and safeguard the younger generation.

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The DGP said that the initiative had been conceived as a community-driven awareness campaign, encouraging people to become active stakeholders in the fight against drugs rather than remain passive observers. He added that the participation of the youth and students was particularly important as the campaign sought to encourage healthy lifestyles, positive aspirations and responsible choices among young people.

Tewari appealed to the residents of Una and neighbouring areas to participate in large numbers and send out a strong message that society stands united in its fight against drug abuse.

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