Sukhu to open Tribune Real Estate Expo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 in Shimla tomorrow morning. The two-day event, sponsored by Sushma developers, will be held on The Ridge.

Several leading real estate developers and a few top banks will participate in the expo. The list includes Sushma, Eldeco, Investors Clinic, Mac View, The Zirk, PCL Homes, SBI, Steel Strips, Escon, Omaxe, ACL Homes, Vidanta, Vision Homes, Maple Homes, SBP, JLPL, etc.

During the expo, the developers will exhibit a wide range of their properties – ranging from commercial to residential, and high-end to affordable — in various parts of northern India to the potential customers. The representatives of the banks will apprise interested customers about the availability of loans, as per their requirement.

A few months ago, The Tribune had organised such an event in Chandigarh, where many people found the property they had been looking for.