Sukhu to preside over I-Day function at Kullu

Shimla/Mandi, August 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the state-level Independence Day function at the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment at Manali in Kullu district. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Thakur will accompany the Chief Minister to Kully, said an official spokesperson here yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Rahul Kumar said that Independence Day would be celebrated with fervour at Keylong.

He said Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail would be the chief guest on the occasion and would unfurl the national flag.

“Police, Home Guard, Scouts and Guides, NCC cadets and forest guards will participate in the parade. Besides, the families of freedom fighters and martyrs and organisations of Lahaul and Spiti will be honoured,” he said.

