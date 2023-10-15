Sukhu urged to expedite work on two Seraj colleges

Mandi, October 14
Residents of Seraj in Mandi district have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to expedite the construction of college buildings at Thachi and Gada-Gusain. Yesterday, a delegation of Seraj residents led by Congress leader Vijay Pal Singh met Sukhu in Shimla.
Vijay Pal said, “The construction of the college building at Gada-Gusain in Seraj is going on at a snail’s pace while the work on the college building at Thachi is yet to start. We urged the Chief Minister to give necessary directions so that the construction of the two college buildings is expedited and the children of the area are able to avail of better educational facilities near their homes.”
He said, “We are thankful to the Chief Minister for the airlifting of stranded patients from flood-affected Seraj during the rain disaster this year. The government had provided 22 tonnes of ration and food in the flood-affected areas of Seraj.”
