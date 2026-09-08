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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu urges Khattar to nominate two Himachal directors to SJVN Board

Sukhu urges Khattar to nominate two Himachal directors to SJVN Board

During his meeting with Khattar, the Chief Minister raised the issue of providing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) against Himachal Pradesh’s free power entitlement

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:23 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (L), and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File photo
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today met several Union Ministers, including Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi and discussed various issues concerning Himachal Pradesh.

During his meeting with Khattar, the Chief Minister raised the issue of providing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) against Himachal Pradesh’s free power entitlement. He said that the state should receive its due benefits against its free power share and sought necessary clarification and an early resolution of the matter.

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Sukhu also urged the Union Minister to nominate two Independent Directors from Himachal Pradesh to Board of Directors of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) at the earliest.

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The transfer of the Shanan hydropower project to Himachal Pradesh was another key issue discussed during the meeting. The matter is currently sub judice.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state’s demand for an additional one per cent free power after commissioning as part of Local Area Development Fund (LADF) for central sector hydropower projects commissioned before the implementation of the Hydropower Policy, 2008. He said the provision would accelerate development in project-affected areas and ensure direct benefits for local communities.

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He also raised the issue of handing over the 180-MW Baira Siul hydropower project to the state after completion of its 40-year operational period. In addition, he sought the transfer of land acquired by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Himachal Pradesh that is currently lying unused.

The CM urged that such land be made available to the state government for public purposes, including the construction of government offices and the rehabilitation and resettlement of people displaced by development projects.

He said that the early resolution of pending matters concerning the state’s power interests was essential for the overall development of Himachal Pradesh.

The Union Minister assured the CM of positive consideration of matters concerning the state’s power interests. He also assured him that necessary directions would be issued to the concerned officials and that all possible cooperation would be extended for the early resolution of the pending issues.

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