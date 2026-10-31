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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu urges people to attend Delhi rally tomorrow

Sukhu urges people to attend Delhi rally tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the people of the state to participate in the INDIA bloc’s rally against alleged vote theft in New Delhi on November 1. He said that it was the collective responsibility of the citizens to ensure an impartial, transparent and credible electoral process.

In a video message, Sukhu said voting was not just a constitutional right but also people’s voice and power. “People elect a government of their choice through their votes. Therefore, everyone has a responsibility to protect this right,” he added.

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Meanwhile, HPCC president Vinay Kumar said that around 10,000 to 15,000 people from the state would participate in the rally. “We will not relent until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he added.

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He said around 200 buses had been arranged to ferry people to New Delhi.

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