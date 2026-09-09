Sukhu urges Sitharaman for additional financial assistance, enhancement in state’s borrowing limit to 4% of GSDP

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and apprised her of the current financial position of Himachal Pradesh. He urged the Union Minister to provide additional financial assistance, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical and economic condition. The Chief Minister said that due to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) from 2026-27, Himachal Pradesh was facing an annual financial gap of around Rs 8,000 crore. He added that the continuous reduction in the Revenue Deficit Grant over the past few years had further increased pressure on the state’s finances.

He said that Himachal Pradesh, being a hill state, faced difficult geographical conditions, high vulnerability to natural disasters and higher costs of creation and maintenance of infrastructure, making the delivery and operation of public services comparatively more expensive.

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Sukhu said that despite limited resources, the state government had been making sustained efforts to improve its financial position through various reforms and revenue-generation measures. He added that in view of the state’s geographical conditions and heavy losses caused by natural disasters in recent years, additional support from the Union Government was essential.

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He also urged the Union Government to provide exemption to supply and vendor payments under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme from the SNA-SPARSH model.

He urged Sitharaman to enhance the allocation for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) for Himachal and consider doubling the assistance under this component, keeping in view the state’s difficult geographical conditions, higher infrastructure costs and developmental requirements.

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The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister that the state’s borrowing limit be enhanced from the existing 3 per cent to 4 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). He said that the additional fiscal space would enable the state to meet its committed liabilities while mobilising adequate resources for essential public services and developmental priorities.

Sitharaman assured the Chief Minister that the demands raised by his government would be considered sympathetically, keeping in view the state’s financial requirements and developmental priorities. She assured him that the Union Government would extend necessary support to the state meet its legitimate financial requirements. She also assured the Chief Minister that additional financial support under Special Central Assistance for Himachal would be considered.