Sukhu visits alma mater, gives Rs 5 crore for upgrading infra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced a course in adventure tourism and a digital library for his alma mater, Government Degree College at Sanjauli here. He also announced Rs 5 crore for the creation of quality infrastructure in the college.

Will consider allowing student body poll The government will consider allowing student body elections in educational institutions, provided there is no violence. I have been the president of the Student Council Association and have seen two murders in college violence. So, we will think how to go about the issue of student body elections. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

Sukhu, while presiding over the annual prize distribution function, announced the starting of MA in economics and public administration at the college from the next academic session, besides upgrading the career counselling centre and starting a GIA-Remote Sensing course.

He reminisced his college days and said that the foundation for his political career was laid when he was a student here. "I contested the first election of my life while studying here. The alumni of the Sanjauli college have excelled in various fields like judiciary, medicine, politics, administration and sports," he added.

Sukhu said that the state government was introducing important reforms in the field of education so that students could face future challenges. "We are keen to arrange exposure visits of teachers abroad so that they can update themselves with the emerging technology in the field of education to bring qualitative improvement," he added.

He said that the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to meritorious girl students for purchasing e-scooty. Besides, a provision of loans at one per cent interest to poor children, who want to pursue professional courses, would also be made.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan praised the college for its immense contribution to society and emphasised the importance of hard work and education for success in life.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools would be set up in all Assembly constituencies and desks would be provided for all students of government educational institutions.

College principal CB Mehta presented the annual report of the college. MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Kuldeep Rathore, Harish Janartha and Ajay Solanki and Chief Minister's Principal Adviser (Media) Naresh Chauhan were also present.