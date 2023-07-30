Sukhu’s two-day visit to Chamba from today

Chamba, July 29
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be on a two-day visit to Chamba beigning tomorrow, said Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan here today.
He said that the Chief Minister would reach the Holi helipad at Bharmour on July 30 around 10.05 am and would visit flood-affected Patola village near the Tyari bridge.
He added that Sukhu would also visit the GMR store complex at Holi and take stock of the damage caused at Salun village due to floods. The Chief Minister would also inspect Kuleth Ghar on the Holi-Nayagran road, which was damaged due to heavy rain.
In the afternoon, the Chief Minister would participate in the procession of the eight-day International Minjar fair here, besides other activities, he said. On July 31, the Chief Minister would lay foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental schemes at the historic Chowgan of Chamba and preside over the closing ceremony of the fair.
