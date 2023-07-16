Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flags off ‘Kaushal Rath’ for skill development of youth

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a ‘Kaushal Rath’ on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day from his official residence, Oak Over, here today. He announced the launch of a new batch of training for 15,000 candidates in niche areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), aviation and hospitality. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 58.67 crore were signed for these training programmes during April and June.

He said that the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) would ensure the participation of women candidates in these high value training programmes. He also flagged off the second ‘Kaushal Rath’ from the Rubber Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council to help candidates working as tyre fitter service mechanics, who had extensive experience but lack formal certification.

He said that the rath would provide an opportunity to these individuals to undergo a short-term training and obtain recognised certificates, which would validate their skill set in the market. “This skill van will travel to all parts of the state in the next two or three months, covering the target group,” he added.

Sukhu said that the objective of the ‘Kaushal Rath’ was to create awareness among the youth of the state about various fully sponsored training programmes being run under the HPKVN. It travels across different districts, stopping in communities, Assembly constituencies, panchayat, blocks, ITIs, government offices, schools, colleges, major markets and private training institutes to reach out to a wide range of young individuals.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Kaushal Rath’ would provide information on vocational courses, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship opportunities and other skill-building initiatives.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu