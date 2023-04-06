Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: HPSSC to be reconstituted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, would be reconstituted soon. The commission was dissolved following the allegations of irregularities in appointments.

Form committee: MLA A committee must be constituted to assess whether those recruited by the HPSSC were selected on merit and as per norms. This is a must to do justice to meritorious candidates who were not selected. Kewal Pathania, Shahpur MLA

Sukhu was speaking during a debate in the Vidhan Sabha on the issue of irregularities in the appointment of Class III and IV employees by the HPSSC. MLAs Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur), Malender Rajan (Indora), Suresh Kumar (Bhoranj) and Ajay Solanki (Nahan) had moved the resolution for the debate.

He said, “Unfortunately, the past five years were marred by large scale irregularities in recruitment, paper leak cases and appointments in universities in gross violation of norms and by ignoring merit. The Opposition is evading a debate on the issue as it knows that it will be exposed.”

He announced that the HPSSC would be reconstituted on the basis of the recommendations of the Sanan committee, which would submit its report within three months. “To ensure that the functioning of the HPSSC, Hamirpur, is transparent and above scrutiny, its entire staff will be replaced with new employees, who, too, will be posted there on a rotation basis and not permanently,” he said.

Sukhu said, “The recruitment process earlier undertaken by the HPSSC will not remain halted. The commission has been directed to go ahead with 3,000 appointments of various categories.”

He said, “As the integrity and credibility of the HPSSC was under question, the government decided to dissolve it.” He added that all those, who were rendered overage because of the delay in recruitment, would get relaxation.