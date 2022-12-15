Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu keeps Home, Finance; Jal Shakti for Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Even as the issue of Cabinet formation is pending, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has allocated the Jal Shakti and Transport departments to Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri.

Besides, Agnihotri has also been given the Language, Art and Culture Department. All other departments, including the important Finance and Home, are with the CM. The allocation of departments will be undertaken once Sukhu expands his Cabinet. So far, only Sukhu and Agnihotri have taken oath. As per constitutional norms, there can be a maximum of 12 ministers in the Cabinet, including the Sukhu keeps Home, Finance; Jal Shakti for Dy CM Agnihotri Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today appointed Congress MLA Chander Kumar as the Pro tem Speaker of the newly constituted Vidhan Sabha.

As per constitutional provisions, the appointment of the Pro tem Speaker has to be done as the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker falls vacant immediately before the first sitting of the newly elected Assembly. There is no Deputy Speaker also once the elections are held.

Chander Kumar, who has won the elections from the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district, is a six-time legislator. By virtue of his being one of the seniormost MLAs, he shall conduct the proceedings of the House when the Assembly meets for the first time and the MLAs take oath. Following this, the election of the Speaker will take place.

#mukesh agnihotri #Shimla #sukhvinder singh sukhu