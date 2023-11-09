Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu may be discharged from AIIMS by Diwali

PTI

Shimla, November 8

The health of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is improving and he will return from New Delhi soon, his media adviser Naresh Chauhan said here today.

Chauhan told reporters that Sukhu may return before Diwali. The Chief Minister was earlier shifted to the general ward of AIIMS, New Delhi, from the ICU. He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla on October 25 after he complained of abdominal pain and stomach infection. Two days later, he was flown to New Delhi and admitted to AIIMS, where he remains under treatment.

IGMC officials had earlier said that the Chief Minister was admitted to AIIMS for a second opinion.

Chauhan said Sukhu was healthy and was eating regular food. He was also going through important files and issuing directions to officials. The Chief Minister may take some days’ rest on the advice of doctors, he added.

