Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu planning slew of projects for Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is planning to launch a slew of development projects in Kangra district to counter criticism he is facing for “meting out a raw deal to Kangra in Cabinet expansion”.

Highly placed sources told The Tribune that the Chief Minister was planning to expedite the project for the expansion of the Gaggal airport and launch an IT park in Kangra district and a golf course in Dharamsala.

Sukhu has instructed the officials concerned to expedite the work for the expansion of the Gaggal airport. Department of Industries officials have visited Palampur to identify land for the IT park project. District administration officials have been given the task of developing a golf course in Dharamsala.

However, the new government may face problems in implementing these projects. The 15th Finance Commission had sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the expansion of the Gaggal airport about two years ago but no progress was made in the past two years.

The sources said that till date even the detailed project report (DPR) of airport expansion was pending. The state government had entrusted the work of preparing the feasibility report of the construction of a bridge over the Manjhi river, which is mandatory for the Gaggal airport expansion, to a Pune-based organisation. The report was still awaited. It was only after the feasibility report of the project comes positive that the government could move ahead to acquire land for it.

The construction of a golf course in Dharamsala has its own challenges. It will require a large parcel of land. Most of the land in and around Dharamsala is forestland in revenue records. It is difficult to divert forestland for commercial purposes, as the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests gives permission for it.

Earlier also, the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests had rejected land suggested by the previous Congress government for the construction of the CUHP campus. The permission for the CUHP campus in Jadrangal area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency is still awaited.

The government may face similar constraints in identifying land for the construction of an IT park. Department of Industries officials have surveyed government land in Palampur for the project. Attracting IT industry to the state will be another challenge. The previous Congress government of Virbhadra Singh had earmarked land in Waknaghat area of Shimla district for the IT park. However, till date the project has not been accomplished.

The previous Congress government had laid the foundation stone of the IT park project in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. However, no headway was made later on.

Sukhu has inducted only one minister from Kangra into his Cabinet; the Congress had won 10 seats in the district in the last Assembly elections. To counter criticism, the Chief Minister has said that he himself is from Kangra.

No easy way ahead

The 15th Finance Commission had sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the expansion of the Gaggal airport in Kangra district about two years ago but no progress made

To set up a golf course in Dharamsala, a large parcel of land will be required. The challenge is that most of the land in and around Dharamsala is forestland

The previous Congress government had earmarked land in Waknaghat area of Shimla district for the IT park project. However, till date no progress has been made

#Kangra #sukhvinder singh sukhu