Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu releases calendar of govt weekly Giriraj

Shimla, January 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released the annual calendar of government weekly Giriraj here today. He said Giriraj weekly plays an important role in disseminating information about the government policies and programmes to people.

He said the government had taken various decisions keeping the welfare of society in mind and Giriraj had effectively publicised these programmes and schemes for the benefit of people.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, CM’s Principal Secretary Bharat Khera, DPR Rajiv Kumar, Senior Editor of Giriraj Dr Rajesh Sharma were also present on th occasion.

