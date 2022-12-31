Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to strengthen CM Helpline service

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will further strengthen the CM Helpline service started by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Sukhu intends to add innovative features such as WhatsApp Chatbots and Voicebots to the service for taking automated feedback from the citizens for the resolution of their grievances.

In the CM Helpline service, people call up at the helpline number and get their complaints registered, which are then routed to the departments concerned for resolution.

While visiting the Chief Minister’s Helpline office today, Sukhu directed the IT Department to strengthen the functioning of the Helpline further for redressing grievances of the public. Information Technology Director Mukesh Repaswal gave a presentation on the functioning of the Chief Minister Helpline.

Besides, the Chief Minister visited the multi-storeyed parking building near Tutikandi and directed the officers to ensure time-bound shifting of major government offices functioning from private buildings to this building. Sukhu further said that that a charging stations for HRTC buses will be set up on the top floor of the parking lot.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to come up with an open policy to woo private players to invest in hydro sector. The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of all the power projects so that the state is not deprived of royalty from these projects.