Sullah MLA Parmar stresses role of kin in curbing drug abuse

Former Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse and excessive mobile phone use among children, calling for coordinated efforts by parents, teachers and society to protect the younger generation.

Addressing the annual function of Dhauladhar Convent School at Bhawarna as chief guest, Parmar said children needed guidance, affection and open communication rather than constant scolding. Parents, he said, should listen to their concerns, understand their emotions and regulate their mobile phone use.

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He cautioned that excessive screen time could affect children’s studies, sleep, daily routine and social behaviour. Parents should stay alert to sudden changes in their children’s behaviour and seek expert help when required.

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On drug abuse, Parmar said addiction damaged not only the individual but also the family and society. He stressed the need for collective efforts to keep children and young people away from drugs.

Highlighting the importance of family values, he described the family as a child’s first school of learning and sanskar. Academic performance and professional qualifications alone did not define success, he said; discipline, respect for elders, sensitivity and moral values were equally important. A balanced approach to education and character-building was essential for creating a responsible society, he added. Parmar also urged educational institutions to familiarise students with the history and significance of ‘Vande Mataram’ and its role in India’s freedom struggle.