Sullah villagers oppose mining lease without panchayat nod

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 2

Batthan panchayat in the Sullah Assembly constituency of Kangra district has alleged in a letter written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that the state government has arbitrarily granted a mining lease in its jurisdiction though it had refused to grant permission. The panchayat has urged the Chief Minister to order an inquiry to find out how the land was leased for mining without its approval.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal, panchayat pradhan and up-pradhan, respectively, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that they had thrice rejected the proposal for allowing mining in the village in the past three years. However, despite opposition from villagers and the panchayat, the government arbitrarily granted the mining lease.

They said that the panchayat had rejected the proposal in its general house in 2021 in the presence of Vikas Jamwal, SDM, Dheera. They added that in the general house, of 120 persons present, 110 had opposed the proposal for the grant of mining lease.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal said, “As per the provisions of the HP Panchayati Raj Act, the government has given powers to panchayats to grant no objection certificates for the installation of stone crushers or mining activities in their jurisdictions. If a panchayat denies permission, no land can be leased for mining and the installation of stone crushers.”

They said that the panchayat members had unanimously resolved in 2021 not to allow mining in their village keeping in view public sentiments; the villagers were not in favour of the cutting of hills which would result in large-scale environmental degradation and pollution in the area.

The two panchayat leaders said that the residents of the area had committed to keeping the panchayat free from environmental hazards and saving people from chest infection and other pulmonary diseases caused due to pollution emitted by stone crushers.

They added that the place allotted for mining was adjoining a bridge, water supply tanks, cremation ground and so the villagers opposed the government decision to allot the mining lease. Now, the panchayat would approach the HP High Court to seek justice.

However, Rajinder Singh, in whose name the land was leased for mining, said that after he completed all legal formalities the government allowed him to carry out mining. He added that the panchayat was misleading villagers and he had all valid documents.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Kalia, District Mining Officer, said that the decision to allow mining in the Neugal river in Batthan panchayat was taken at a higher level and so he had no power to stop it.

