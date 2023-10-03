 Sullah villagers oppose mining lease without panchayat nod : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Sullah villagers oppose mining lease without panchayat nod

Sullah villagers oppose mining lease without panchayat nod

Sullah villagers oppose mining lease without panchayat nod

Illegal mining underway in the Neugal river. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 2

Batthan panchayat in the Sullah Assembly constituency of Kangra district has alleged in a letter written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that the state government has arbitrarily granted a mining lease in its jurisdiction though it had refused to grant permission. The panchayat has urged the Chief Minister to order an inquiry to find out how the land was leased for mining without its approval.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal, panchayat pradhan and up-pradhan, respectively, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that they had thrice rejected the proposal for allowing mining in the village in the past three years. However, despite opposition from villagers and the panchayat, the government arbitrarily granted the mining lease.

They said that the panchayat had rejected the proposal in its general house in 2021 in the presence of Vikas Jamwal, SDM, Dheera. They added that in the general house, of 120 persons present, 110 had opposed the proposal for the grant of mining lease.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal said, “As per the provisions of the HP Panchayati Raj Act, the government has given powers to panchayats to grant no objection certificates for the installation of stone crushers or mining activities in their jurisdictions. If a panchayat denies permission, no land can be leased for mining and the installation of stone crushers.”

They said that the panchayat members had unanimously resolved in 2021 not to allow mining in their village keeping in view public sentiments; the villagers were not in favour of the cutting of hills which would result in large-scale environmental degradation and pollution in the area.

The two panchayat leaders said that the residents of the area had committed to keeping the panchayat free from environmental hazards and saving people from chest infection and other pulmonary diseases caused due to pollution emitted by stone crushers.

They added that the place allotted for mining was adjoining a bridge, water supply tanks, cremation ground and so the villagers opposed the government decision to allot the mining lease. Now, the panchayat would approach the HP High Court to seek justice.

However, Rajinder Singh, in whose name the land was leased for mining, said that after he completed all legal formalities the government allowed him to carry out mining. He added that the panchayat was misleading villagers and he had all valid documents.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Kalia, District Mining Officer, said that the decision to allow mining in the Neugal river in Batthan panchayat was taken at a higher level and so he had no power to stop it.

#Kangra #Palampur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

8
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

9
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab


Cities

View All

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

500-gm heroin seized, three held

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala