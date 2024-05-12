Sultanpuri understands pain, sufferings of people: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sought votes for Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, in the district today. He said, “Sultanpuri is an educated person and understands the pain and sufferings of people.” The Chief Minister promised to fulfil the demands of local people. He alleged that the BJP MPs neither stood with people during the natural disaster last year nor did they raise the concerns of the state in Parliament.

He said that these elections would decide the political direction of the state and the country. Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering at Kupvi in Shimla district, said that these elections were between the truth and the lies and the people of the land of deities would never support dishonest leaders. “The six former Congress MLAs and the three Independent MLAs have sold themselves to the BJP and people will teach them a lesson on June 1,” he added.

He said that the people of the state should send a strong message to the entire country against those indulging in money-power politics. “What is the value of a vote if the Central Government buys MLAs people have elected? Buying elected MLAs is like playing with public sentiments. This choice is between the truth and the falsehood. Governments will come and go but those buying votes and MLAs have to be taught a lesson this time,” he added.

Sukhu alleged that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was a power-hungry leader, who was also opposed to employees and women. “When employees asked for the old pension scheme (OPS) during the Jai Ram Thakur government, they were lathi-charged. And when the Congress government restored the OPS, BJP leaders reached Delhi to stop the NPS contribution of Rs 9,000 crore,” he added.

He said, “When the government implemented the scheme of giving of Rs 1,500 pension per month to women, Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders approached the Election Commission to stop it.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu