Summer escape: Plains heat fuels rush to Himachal hills

Rising temperatures across the northern plains have triggered a sharp increase in tourist arrivals in Himachal, particularly in Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, as visitors flock to the hill state to escape the scorching summer heat.

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Thousands of tourists from Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are heading towards the cooler mountain destinations, leading to heavy bookings in hotels, guest houses, homestays and resorts across Manali and nearby areas. Tourism stakeholders said the summer season had begun on a strong note, bringing renewed optimism for businesses dependent on tourism.

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Hoteliers Association Manali president Roshan Thakur said hotel occupancy in Manali had already crossed 80 per cent and was expected to touch above 95 per cent in the coming days.

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Popular tourist destinations, including Solang Valley, Atal Tunnel, Sissu, the Rohtang Pass route, Old Manali, Kasol, Banjar, Jibhi and Jalori Pass, are witnessing heavy footfall. Traffic congestion has also increased on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway due to the sudden surge in tourist vehicles entering the Kullu valley.

The opening of high-altitude areas in Lahaul after the winter closure has further boosted tourist movement towards the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Visitors are particularly drawn to the scenic beauty of Sissu, Keylong and the snow-covered landscapes near Shinkula and Baralacha passes. Adventure enthusiasts are also arriving in large numbers for trekking, camping, biking and photography activities.

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Tourism stakeholders from Lahaul valley, Vikram Katoch and Tashi Barongpa, said the opening of the Manali-Leh highway and the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road had significantly increased tourist activity in Lahaul and Spiti. They said large numbers of visitors were heading towards Shinkula Pass and Baralacha Pass to enjoy the region’s scenic mountain views and snow landscapes.

Local hoteliers and tourism operators said the ongoing season was expected to provide a major economic boost to transporters, hotel owners, restaurant operators, guides and shopkeepers. Taxi operators in Kullu and Manali are also witnessing a sharp rise in bookings for sightseeing tours to Lahaul and adjoining tourist destinations.

However, authorities have appealed to tourists to follow traffic regulations and maintain cleanliness at tourist destinations. Police and district administrations in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti have intensified traffic management arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety during the peak tourist season.

Officials have also advised travellers heading towards high-altitude areas to check weather conditions and road status before undertaking journeys, as occasional snowfall and rapidly changing weather patterns can affect movement in tribal regions.

With temperatures in the plains expected to rise further in the coming weeks, tourism stakeholders anticipate an even larger influx of visitors to Himachal’s cooler mountain destinations.