Summer sets in early, Met cautions Himachal farmers

Shimla, March 29

With early setting in of summer threatening rabi crops in Himachal Pradesh, the Met Department has issued an advisory asking farmers to take preventive steps.

Wheat, the major rabi crop, is at milk stage. It can mature immediately due to high temperatures, leading to cut in the yield by up to 30 per cent. The farmers have been advised to water the crop during the evening hours to offset the impact of heat.

Mustard crop is at seed formation and harvesting stage. Since heat can reduce the yield, farmers are advised to harvest it early. Heat stress can lead to wilting of summer vegetables and affect germination. Farmers have been advised to irrigate these regularly.

Besides, high temperature can reduce the quality of milk in livestock. Dairy owners should provide proper shade and water to their animals.

Meanwhile, dry spell continued across the state and mercury soared to 38.4 degrees Celsius in Una, eight degrees above normal. Bilaspur recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius followed by Sundernagar and Hamirpur (35° each). The Met office has predicted dry weather in the region till April 2 and warned of heatwave at isolated places in mid and lower hills on Wednesday.

