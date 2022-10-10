Sundernagar college wrestling champ

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 9

The three-day state-level inter-college wrestling championship concluded at Arya Government College here today. MLSM College, Sundernagar, emerged as the overall champion in women’s finals while Arya Government College, Nurpur, was declared runner-up.

Government College, Barotiwala, was adjudged as the overall champion in the men’s final match and Gautam College, Hamirpur, was declared runner-up.

The state-level wrestling championship for 2022-23 was organised by Himachal Pradesh University. As many as 200 players from 28 colleges took part in the competition. There were 10 weight categories for men in the championship, 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, 92kg, 97kg and 125kg. In women’s competition, weight categories included 50kg, 53kg, 55kg, 57kg, 59kg, 62kg, 65kg, 68kg, 72kg and 76kg.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, honoured the winners and the runners-up. He said the competitive sports’ spirit would help budding players in their character building, too. “Students should also make sports an important part of their life, besides academics” the SP said.

