Sundernagar gets projects worth Rs 55 crore

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 11

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 55.03 crore in Sundernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He also presided over “Labharthi Samwad” programme at Jawahar Park in Sundernagar.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said the state government was organising 75 programmes across the state to commemorate the 75 years of Independence and 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh. The main objective of these programmes was to celebrate the golden journey of the state and to make the new generation aware of glorious struggle of India’s Independence, he added.

“As many as 3.35 lakh families have been benefitted under Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana in the state by spending Rs 134 crore. As many as 21,000 people have been benefitted through Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojana with an expenditure of Rs 120 crore,” he added.

The CM announced a primary health centre for Paudakothi and veterinary dispensaries for Bajihan and Shegal villages. He also announced to upgrade Hadaboi veterinary dispensary as veterinary hospital, opening of Patwar circle in Dharanda of Khilda gram panchayat, upgrade of Nihari police post to police station, renaming of Nihari College on the name of Swami Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya and Senior Secondary School Maloh as Shaheed Dina Nath Senior Secondary School Maloh.

Earlier, he inaugurated the office of Assistant Commissioner State Taxes and Excise and residence worth Rs 2.54 crore, Government Polytechnic College Mechanical Department building constructed at a cost of Rs 5.58 crore and a foot bridge at Chatrokhadi Chowk constructed at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore. The CM also laid the foundation stone of lift irrigation scheme Banthal worth Rs 10.52 crore, strengthening of Bari Khad Natan source to be completed at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of Government Degree College Dehar, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

