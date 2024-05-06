Sunhet lad excels for IIT course

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 5

Twenty-year-old Ritish Pandit, a resident of Sunhet village in Dehra Gopipur subdivision, has received an offer letter for admission in the Masters in Computational Social Science course at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur.

Ritish secured an all-India second rank in the selection process of the course.

Currently, he is a final year student at GGDSD College, Chandigarh, studying economics. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School, Dehra Gopipur, in the non-medical stream, secured 95.6 per cent.

He is the president of his college’s Readers Club. As an independent journalist, he has had many pieces published in several media portals. Ritish thanked his grandparents, parents, teachers and friends for helping him at every step of his academic journey.

