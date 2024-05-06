Sunhet lad excels for IIT course

Palampur, May 5
Twenty-year-old Ritish Pandit, a resident of Sunhet village in Dehra Gopipur subdivision, has received an offer letter for admission in the Masters in Computational Social Science course at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur.
Ritish secured an all-India second rank in the selection process of the course.
Currently, he is a final year student at GGDSD College, Chandigarh, studying economics. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School, Dehra Gopipur, in the non-medical stream, secured 95.6 per cent.
He is the president of his college’s Readers Club. As an independent journalist, he has had many pieces published in several media portals. Ritish thanked his grandparents, parents, teachers and friends for helping him at every step of his academic journey.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...