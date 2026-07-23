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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Supply lines choked, Palampur areas facing acute water crisis for 10 days

Supply lines choked, Palampur areas facing acute water crisis for 10 days

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 08:37 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Residents of Palampur wait for a tanker to take water supply for their daily needs.
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Residents of Thakurdwara, Ram Nagar Colony and Sainik Colony in Palampur city of Kangra district have been facing a severe drinking water crisis for the past 10 days. Long queues of men, women and children can be seen in these areas every day waiting to collect water from tanker supplies or fetching it from natural sources in the absence of regular piped supply. Many residents say that they have been forced to spend hours every day arranging drinking water for their households. Officials of the Jal Shakti Department admit that the disruption has been caused by technical snags in the water supply system. The supply lines have either developed faults or are choked, affecting water distribution in these localities. They say that efforts are underway to restore normal supply at the earliest.

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However, the affected residents express resentment over the department’s handling of the situation. They allege that despite repeated complaints over the past several days, the authorities concerned have failed to take timely corrective measures, resulting in an acute water shortage.

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The residents are demanding immediate restoration of water supply. They have urged the Jal Shakti Department to deploy additional water tankers until the distribution network is fully restored. They also call for a permanent solution to the problem to prevent such recurring crisis, particularly during the summer season.

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The prolonged water supply disruption has severely affected daily life, with households struggling to meet even their basic requirements. The residents have appealed to the district administration to intervene and ensure that the water crisis is resolved without further delay. Ajay Kumar, SDO, Jal Shakti Department, claims that water supply will be restored by Thursday evening.

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