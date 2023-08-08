Supply of smart power meters inadequate, consumers hassled

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 7

A shortage of single-phase power meters is giving a tough time to consumers in many parts of Kangra district. Thousands of new consumers are waiting for power connections for the past four months. Moreover, the existing consumers are also hassled, as defective and burnt meters have not been replaced for the past three to six months.

As per sources in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), a majority of fresh applicants and existing consumers are being told to wait for some more time for meters to be installed and replaced. “A number of people approach us for new meters every day but we cannot help them since we do not have an adequate stock. We recently received some meters but these are not in the required number,” says an HPSEB Executive Engineer.

Many consumers in Palampur, Kangra, Dharamsala and Baijnath say that their meters have been damaged due to short-circuit and they are now getting electricity bills on an average basis of the bills of the corresponding period last year. “I got a domestic electricity connection this year. The power meter got damaged due to a short-circuit three months ago. Since then I am getting the bill on an average basis,” a local businessman says.

Shimla HPSEBL Managing Director Harikesh Meena says that because the board has planned to switch over to smart meters all over the state in the next one year, it has stopped purchasing digital meters. This has created a shortage of meters. He admits that the shortage of power meters exists but the supply resumed recently.

Another official of the HPSEB says that the issue arose after the board decided to buy smart meters of international standards in December last year and the companies supplying these meters had no stock with them. Besides, the HPSEB has not placed any order for meters as the state government has not approved the new project so far.

