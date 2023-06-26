Supply suspended from 2 sources , water crisis looms

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 25

Water supply from Chabba water scheme has been suspended after heavy discharge of water from Nathpa dam that has damaged submersible pumps and inlet pipe. Pump house has been submerged in water. Water supply from other water sources also been affected due to silt accumulation after heavy rainfall.

SJPNL officials revealed that water supply from two water sources has been suspended completely and from other four sources, the supply is quite less than on routine days.

Sources said that with heavy rainfall predicted by the Meteorology Department in the coming days, the situation can turn grim and water supply is likely to get affected adversely.

Ashish Kohli, Shimla MC Commisioner, who is holding an additional charge as MD of SJPNL (Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited), said, “Against an average water supply of 45 MLD from all water sources, we are expected to get only 20 MLD water as supply from two of the total six water sources has been suspended completely while others are also providing less volume of water to the city after silt has accumulated at water sources following rainfall. We advise people to use water judiciously.”

“Silt is more due to loose soil in the catchment areas and we are working to ensure that water supply to the residents remains streamlined. It is expected that muck will be reduced in the coming days so there is likelihood that the situation would improve. There will be shortage of water for sure. Hence supply has to be managed alternately in the coming days,” added Kohli.

SJPNL data revealed that the turbidity level has gone as high as 7000 NTU in Giri and Gumma water sources. The jal prabandhan nigam officials have been monitoring the situation on hourly basis and holding meetings to come up with a possible solution to the current situation.

The officials have advised that boiled water (at least 10 minutes) or filtered water as the first monsoon rains brings in lots of contamination.