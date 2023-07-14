Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, has recommended the names of two advocates and a judicial officer for appointment as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Those recommended for elevation were advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla, the top court announced on its website on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the three-member Collegium -- which also included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna – on Wednesday.

“The Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on 05 December 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Himachal Pradesh have concurred in the recommendation,” the Collegium resolution read.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in order to ascertain the suitability of the above-named Advocates and Judicial Officer for elevation to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh,” it stated.

In separate resolutions, the Collegium also recommended two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as judges of the Telangana High court and cleared the names of 15 additional judges of high courts of Kerala, Gauhatai, Chhattisgarh, Bombay and Calcutta as permanent judges.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court