Supreme Court gives FCA approval for PET scan at IGMC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

Giving a big push to the proposed positron emission tomography (PET) scan facility at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, the Supreme Court has given the FCA approval for the site chosen to set up this project.

Director Medical Education Rajnish Pathania said, “We will review the ways to proceed further to set up this facility at the earliest. It will cost around Rs 30 crore and the equipment will be imported from abroad.”

Presently, no PET scan facility is available in the state and the doctors have to send the patients to Chandigarh for the test. “Patient have wait in long queue at the PGI for the tests. Normally, a patient has to wait for 2 to 3 months for the test. It’s not advisable to wait for so long as the disease can spread during this time,” said a doctor. “The test in private facilities is very expensive, ranging from Rs 15,000 to 25,000,” he added.

“Once the facility comes up, the patients will benefit a lot,” said Dr Pathania.

#Shimla #supreme court