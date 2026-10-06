Supreme Court panel inspects mega projects, fragile sites

Headed by Dr CP Goyal, the six-day CEC visit will focus on environmental protection during the execution of major projects in Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur districts and the implementation of Catchment Area Treatment (CAT) plans. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations to the Supreme Court after completing the tour.

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On Monday, the team, accompanied by Forest Department and Shimla Municipal Corporation officials, inspected parking sites in Shimla, sinking zones around Jakhu temple, compensatory afforestation sites at Neri and green belts in Jakhu.

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The panel also visited landslide-prone areas near Battakuffar, where residents have raised concerns over alleged damage to houses due to NHAI construction works.

The team had earlier inspected tourism sites in Barog, the dumping site at Chakkimor and Parwanoo, besides NHAI tunnels at Kaithlighat on the Solan-Shimla highway and the Shimla bypass.

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The committee will meet officials of various departments, including Forest. It is scheduled to visit Narkanda, Rampur Forest Circle and Jeori on Tuesday, followed by Reckong Peo in Kinnaur over the next two days.