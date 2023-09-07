 Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost : The Tribune India

  Himachal
Himachal Pradesh Passengers and Goods Taxation Act of 1955 levied tax on passengers and goods carried by road in certain motor vehicles in the state

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 7

The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the Himachal Pradesh Passengers and Goods (Amendment and Validation) Act, 1997 that imposes tax on transport vehicles carrying passengers free of cost, including employers’ vehicles transporting their employees and their children even if such facilities are not open to the general public.

Dismissing several appeals filed by thermal power companies against the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s orders upholding the 1997 Act, a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna said, “The activity of the appellant (companies) in providing gratis transportation to its employees, and their children, would be a taxable activity under Section 3(1-A) of the Amendment and Validation Act of 1997.”

However, using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Bench said, the appellant thermal power companies should be made liable to pay the tax with effect from April 1, 2023 i.e. the current financial year onwards; and not for the period prior thereto as there has been a long passage of time since the enactment of the Amendment and Validation Act of 1997.

It said saddling the appellants with any anterior demand would not be just and proper.

“One of the reasons for directing so is by bearing in mind that the affected appellants herein are not private bus operators or stage carriage operators but are public sector units engaged in hydro-power projects and irrigation projects and as a convenience or facility, owning buses for transporting their employees and children of the employees to the work sites and to schools and return to their homes as a facility being provided to them…,” the top court said.

The Himachal Pradesh Passengers and Goods Taxation Act of 1955 levied tax on passengers and goods carried by road in certain motor vehicles in the state. The 1955 law was challenged before the Himachal Pradesh High Court when the state sought to recover taxes from the thermal power companies which had ferried their employees and their children to its offices/work sites and schools respectively free of cost.

The Assessing Authority had asked the companies to pay passenger tax under the 1955 Act for the years 1984-1985 to 1986-1987 and 1987-1988 to 1990-1991.

The High Court ruled in favour of the companies since the 1955 law was only meant to apply to certain motor vehicles which did not expressly include the transport vehicles operated by these companies as the 1955 Act expressly stated that the levy of tax would only be in respect of vehicle owners in the business of carriage of passengers and goods.

The 1997 Act, upheld by the top court, expanded the range of vehicles on which tax could be levied where passengers were being carried free of cost.

