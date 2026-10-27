Sural Bhatori: Where faith protects forest

No tree can be felled. No bark can be stripped. Even firewood consumption is subject to community rules. At Sural Bhatori, a remote settlement in the Pangi valley of Chamba district, faith and traditional village governance have helped protect a sacred grove of Bhojpatra trees.

Located around a Buddhist monastery at an altitude of nearly 3,400 metres, the grove has survived under restrictions that place it beyond ordinary exploitation. Its protection rests not only on religious beliefs but also on the traditional Praja Mandal, a customary village council distinct from the elected gram panchayat, which governs day-to-day community affairs and helps regulate the use of natural resources.

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The Himachal Pradesh Government had on August 18, 2022, declared the grove spread over 0.6 hectares as a Biodiversity Heritage Site under Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The designation recognises the ecological significance of a forest protected through longstanding community practices.

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Community rules protect forest

In Pangi, the Praja Mandal provides a traditional system through which residents collectively manage village affairs and shared resources. Unlike the statutory gram panchayat, it functions through customary rules and community obligations.

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These arrangements extend to forest use, including restrictions on tree felling, bark extraction and the collection of forest produce. At Sural Bhatori, the prohibition on cutting trees and stripping Bhojpatra bark helps protect the grove from damage. The community also sets limits on annual household fuelwood consumption, ensuring that the use of forest resources remains regulated.

Such restrictions carry particular importance in a region where residents have traditionally depended on firewood to endure long, severe winters. By placing limits on consumption, the village system seeks to balance household needs with the conservation of natural resources.

The Praja Mandal’s role illustrates how customary institutions can support conservation through collective responsibility. Residents are expected to follow shared rules, making protection a community obligation rather than relying solely on external enforcement.

Sacred grove in high Himalayas

Bhojpatra, or Himalayan birch, is characteristic of high-altitude Himalayan landscapes. Its bark has historically been used for writing and other purposes, but removing it can damage trees and expose them to disease and other threats.

At Sural Bhatori, the grove’s association with the Buddhist monastery gives the trees additional cultural and religious significance. The monastery exercises control over the site, though the state government owns the land. Religious reverence and customary restrictions together help preserve the forest.

Bhojpatra is a dominant species, interspersed with willow. The surrounding vegetation includes rose, honeysuckle, sorbus, barberry, wormwood, fescue grasses, primulas and kala jeera.

The wider region also supports high-altitude wildlife, including snow leopard, brown bear, Tibetan wolf and ibex. Though these species are associated with the broader landscape rather than necessarily the small grove itself, their presence underlines the ecological importance of the surrounding habitat.

Nature shaped by mountain life

The Sural valley’s harsh geography makes conservation particularly important. Heavy snowfall can cut off the area from the rest of the region for five to six months, while low temperatures and a short growing season slow the recovery of damaged vegetation.

In these conditions, preventing damage is crucial. Restrictions on tree felling and bark extraction protect the existing forest, while limits on fuel wood consumption regulate pressure on surrounding natural resources.

Pangi’s customary governance system has also been documented as a means of managing forests and protecting medicinal and aromatic plants. Such practices demonstrate how local institutions can complement formal conservation measures, particularly in remote areas where monitoring and enforcement can be difficult.

Official protection reinforces tradition

The 2022 Biodiversity Heritage Site designation provides a formal framework for the conservation of the grove. The management provisions envisage the involvement of the Biodiversity Management Committee, gram panchayat, Joint Forest Management Committee, local residents and government departments.

They also provide for traditional knowledge to be combined with scientific methods. Prescribed measures include a five-year ban on grazing by cattle, sheep and goats, tree felling, timber extraction and the removal of medicinal and aromatic plants, while requiring local rights and privileges to be respected.

The challenge is to ensure that official recognition strengthens the community’s role in protecting the site. Cooperation among the monastery, Praja Mandal, residents and government agencies will be essential to monitor its ecological conditions and preserve its biodiversity.

Sural Bhatori’s sacred grove demonstrates how conservation can begin with a community’s decision to limit what it takes from nature. Here, religious belief, customary governance and restraint work together to keep the trees standing. Its formal recognition offers an additional safeguard, but the grove’s future will depend on sustaining the local traditions that have helped protect it.