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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Surangani DAV School girls win U-17 national kabaddi title

Surangani DAV School girls win U-17 national kabaddi title

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Students of DAV Public School, Surangani, who won medals in a jubilant mood.
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Students of DAV Public School, BSPS Surangani, brought laurels to the institution with an impressive performance at the National-Level DAV Sports Meet, held in Noida from October 24 to 26. They won medals in wrestling and secured top positions in girls’ kabaddi tournament.

A contingent of 20 students, comprising eight boys and 12 girls, represented the school at the competition. The girls’ U-17 kabaddi team emerged as national champions, while the U-14 and U-19 teams finished as runners-up.

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The school also performed well in wrestling, with four students winning medals in their respective weight categories. Priyanshi won a bronze medal in the U-14 54-kg category, while Lipaxi secured bronze in the U-17 53-kg category. Sonakshi bagged silver in the U-14 33-kg category, and Dikshita won silver in the U-17 53-kg category.

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Adding to the school’s achievements, three students — Simran of Class XI and Harshita and Arushi of Class X — were selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The event was attended by NHPC General Manager (Civil) C R Sharma and Manager (HR) Prashant Singh. Officiating Principal Naseem Mohammed lauded the students for their hard work and dedication and acknowledged the guidance provided by their teachers and coaches.

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The school management and staff congratulated the medal winners and the students selected for the SGFI. The officiating principal also expressed gratitude to the DAV authorities, NHPC management, parents and other stakeholders for their continued support and encouragement.

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