Surangani DAV teams excel in school games

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 5

DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani in Chamba district has performed brilliantly in the recently held DAV Sports (cluster-level) tournament by securing top position in various categories.

School teams and individual performers bagged gold medals in categories such as badminton under 19 (boys), kabbadi under 14 (boys), basketball under 19 (boys) and karate under 14, 17 and 19 (girls and boys). Besides, school teams won yoga under 19 (boys), yoga under 17 and 19 (girls), chess under 19 (boys), table tennis under 17 and 19 (boys) gold medals.

These teams got selected for the upcoming state-level championship, said school principal Naresh Kumar Sharma.The principal said DAV Sports have got recognition from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the central government treats DAV National Games on per with CBSE and other national school games.

